Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Director Acquires $10,000,000.23 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 496,771 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,809,075 shares in the company, valued at $298,106,679.75. This represents a 3.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $11.51 on Monday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $38.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.32.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,155,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,364,000 after purchasing an additional 315,881 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,983,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,044,000 after buying an additional 425,421 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,493,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,988,000 after buying an additional 1,704,757 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,332,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after buying an additional 373,886 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,078,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,496,000 after buying an additional 297,503 shares in the last quarter.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
