Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 667 ($8.60) and last traded at GBX 671 ($8.65), with a volume of 167080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 705 ($9.09).

Edinburgh Investment Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 754.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 747.31. The company has a market cap of £972.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 32.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Edinburgh Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a GBX 15.25 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Edinburgh Investment’s previous dividend of $6.90. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2.

