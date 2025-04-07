Edward Ryan Sells 34,135 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSGGet Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward Ryan sold 34,135 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.76, for a total transaction of C$4,941,382.60.

TSE:DSG opened at C$136.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$120.22 and a twelve month high of C$177.98. The stock has a market cap of C$8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$155.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$155.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

