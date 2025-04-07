Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Equifax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $210.30 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.89 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.