Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,549 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $32,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $32,664,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,032,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $309,425.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,622.48. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $683,728.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,106.67. The trade was a 26.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock opened at $63.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.48 and a 12 month high of $78.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.84%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.