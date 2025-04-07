Experian (LON:EXPN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,052 ($39.34) and last traded at GBX 3,095 ($39.89), with a volume of 27445324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,245 ($41.83).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($59.29) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,738.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,734.92. The stock has a market cap of £35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.97%.

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software.

