Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187,104 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.47% of Extreme Networks worth $32,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $549,807.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,760,901.99. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

