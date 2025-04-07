F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 900.75 ($11.61) and last traded at GBX 932.50 ($12.02), with a volume of 2177549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 992.50 ($12.79).

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,137.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,110.

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 17.01 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. F&C Investment Trust had a net margin of 95.33% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at F&C Investment Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 87 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,136 ($14.64) per share, with a total value of £988.32 ($1,273.94). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 103 shares of company stock worth $117,336. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

Launched in 1868, the Trust is the world’s oldest collective investment scheme and has since gone on to amass an impressive track record and grow into one of the largest of its kind. Its aim is to generate long-term growth and income by investing primarily in an international portfolio of listed equities.

Further Reading

