Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,408 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Ferguson worth $31,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ferguson by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,541,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,230,000 after buying an additional 161,662 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Ferguson by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,804,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,814,000 after purchasing an additional 192,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $469,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $155.22 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $145.10 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.84%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

