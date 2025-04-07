Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 623 ($8.03) and last traded at GBX 636 ($8.20), with a volume of 4437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 653 ($8.42).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £525.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 713.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 696.49.

About Fidelity Emerging Markets

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (FEML) draws on Fidelity’s resources across the globe to build a carefully curated portfolio of companies with a strong growth runway. High-quality emerging market companies should deliver strong and sustainable investment returns over the long term but keeping an eye on potential risks is vital.

