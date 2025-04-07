First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Position Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,845,165 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.35% of First Horizon worth $37,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in First Horizon by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in First Horizon by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

