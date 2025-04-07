Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 217,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,283,000 after buying an additional 85,207 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 57,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period.

Shares of FLUT opened at $205.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.95. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73.

In other news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. This trade represents a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLUT shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

