FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of FMC worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,623,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in FMC by 1,334.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 43.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,271,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,151,000 after buying an additional 1,343,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

FMC Trading Down 9.3 %

FMC stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

