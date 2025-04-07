Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 143,059 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,059 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $23,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Incyte by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 274,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Incyte by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 136,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $41,924.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,101.52. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. William Blair cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY opened at $60.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

