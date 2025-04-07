Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 25,729 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $21,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,487,000 after purchasing an additional 360,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

