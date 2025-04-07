Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 29,299 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $24,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after purchasing an additional 838,189 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,252,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,884,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.48 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

