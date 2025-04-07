Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 157,981 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1,260.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,981 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $24,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $122.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.05 and a one year high of $183.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

