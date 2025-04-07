Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 25,063 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.13% of Omnicom Group worth $22,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 3.6 %

OMC opened at $72.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

