Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $51.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

