Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 2,346.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960,430 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $21,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,850,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares in the company, valued at $43,277,100.62. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 30,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $619,225.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,571.14. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,411 shares of company stock worth $6,776,916. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.74.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. On average, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

