Franklin Resources Inc. Has $21.74 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,872 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.70% of Huntsman worth $21,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 45,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Huntsman by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 192,738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $13.38 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

