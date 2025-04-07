Franklin Resources Inc. Has $21.90 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $284.00 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 price objective (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.