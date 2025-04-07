Franklin Resources Inc. Has $25.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $25,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,629 shares in the company, valued at $17,425,881.75. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $123,154.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,329.44. The trade was a 7.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $75.71.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

