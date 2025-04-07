Franklin Resources Inc. Has $26.17 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 721,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $26,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,573,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,666,000 after buying an additional 143,365 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,644,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,850,000 after purchasing an additional 102,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,946,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 238,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 3.5 %

TPH stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

