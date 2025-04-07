Franklin Resources Inc. Has $26.67 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,328 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,694 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $26,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,840 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $128.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.60 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,793.40. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $80,116.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,648.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

