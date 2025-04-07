Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,143 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $21,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,872,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $269,308,000 after acquiring an additional 485,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,064,000 after acquiring an additional 130,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 525,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,258,000 after purchasing an additional 107,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $108.50.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 11,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.93 per share, with a total value of $974,571.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,118,000. This trade represents a 0.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,700 shares of company stock worth $3,427,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.