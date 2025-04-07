Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 9,736 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $25,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $86.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allison Transmission

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.