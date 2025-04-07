Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,997,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of Skeena Resources worth $26,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKE. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,549,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Skeena Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Skeena Resources by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,219,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 139,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKE opened at $8.95 on Monday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Skeena Resources Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.