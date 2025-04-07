Greggs (LON:GRG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,672 ($21.55) and last traded at GBX 1,700 ($21.91), with a volume of 253365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,764 ($22.74).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,420 ($44.08) to GBX 3,250 ($41.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Greggs Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,971.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,463.02.

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 150.70 ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter. Greggs had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Greggs plc will post 142.3763386 EPS for the current year.

Greggs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $50.00. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nigel Mills purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,149 ($27.70) per share, with a total value of £19,878.25 ($25,622.91). Also, insider Roisin Currie acquired 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($23.15) per share, with a total value of £12,949.16 ($16,691.36). Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Greggs

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

