Gregory Repas Sells 2,750 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This trade represents a 54.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MKC opened at $76.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,737,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,653,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,315,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,114,000 after acquiring an additional 137,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 326,041 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

