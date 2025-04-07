Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,172 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $59.77 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $293,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,629.59. The trade was a 12.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,453 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,546.65. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

