Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,009 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 79.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 21,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

Shares of HBB stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.51 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

