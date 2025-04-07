Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,133 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.84% of Harmonic worth $28,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 34,405 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 2,191.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 145,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Harmonic by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 14.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 40.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 201,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harmonic news, CFO Walter Jankovic bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $113,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at $435,457.76. This trade represents a 35.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nimrod Ben-Natan bought 7,780 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $75,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,241.05. The trade was a 2.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 32,780 shares of company stock worth $316,607. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLIT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.05 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.92. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

