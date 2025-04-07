Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,738 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $26,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,986.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,340,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,633 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,153,000. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,460,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,231,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.