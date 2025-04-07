HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Holdings Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,379 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 47,264 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Price Performance

HealthStream stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a market cap of $951.37 million, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.42.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

