Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 7,951,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,505,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,138 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 61,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $3,281,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.38 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.15 and its 200-day moving average is $176.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

