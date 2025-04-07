Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,488 ($19.18) and last traded at GBX 1,498 ($19.31), with a volume of 18937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,555.85 ($20.05).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.22) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,892.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,959.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 122.60 ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Hill & Smith PLC will post 129.1287386 EPS for the current year.

Hill & Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a GBX 32.50 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $16.50. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,842 ($23.74) per share, with a total value of £19,414.68 ($25,025.37). Also, insider Alan Giddins bought 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.17) per share, with a total value of £79,218.75 ($102,112.34). 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hill & Smith

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

