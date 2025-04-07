Insider Selling: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Sells C$534,974.44 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Peter James Ledig sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$534,974.44.

Peter James Ledig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Peter James Ledig sold 25,200 shares of AltaGas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.35, for a total transaction of C$966,420.00.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$37.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. AltaGas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$28.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.11.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

