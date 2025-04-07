Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells 11,581 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $338,860.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,283.04. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $498,098.81.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $450,732.52.

On Monday, January 13th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $283,039.64.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $494.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 102.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 146,621 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,628,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

