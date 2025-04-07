Insider Selling: Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,166,690.00 in Stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 822,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,778,925. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MNPR stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.87). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNPR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monopar Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,861,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,694,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,247,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monopar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.