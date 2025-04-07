Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ORCL opened at $128.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.38. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 29,511 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.6% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Oracle by 30.6% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 30,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.65.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

