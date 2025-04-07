Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells 16,565 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.24, for a total value of $4,509,655.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,238.80. This trade represents a 23.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.21, for a total value of $4,585,086.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total value of $17,469,144.00.

Penumbra Stock Down 4.0 %

Penumbra stock opened at $262.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.96. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 771.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Penumbra by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Penumbra by 893.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

