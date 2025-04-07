Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells 9,544 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $488,557.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,231,790.20. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,012 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $350,259.12.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $758,424.48.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $43.68 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $79.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 158.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 34,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Power Integrations by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

