Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Sells $234,767.96 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $234,767.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,979.44. This represents a 2.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60.

Xometry Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.72. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Xometry by 360.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

View Our Latest Report on XMTR

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.