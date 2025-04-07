Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,314 ($55.61) and last traded at GBX 4,338 ($55.92), with a volume of 1467277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,639.23 ($59.80).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 ($74.76) to GBX 6,000 ($77.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,675 ($73.15).

Intertek Group Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,083.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,913.15. The firm has a market cap of £7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 242.60 ($3.13) EPS for the quarter. Intertek Group had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Intertek Group plc will post 263.7305699 EPS for the current year.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a GBX 102.60 ($1.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.71%.

Insider Activity at Intertek Group

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 39,498 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,994 ($64.37), for a total transaction of £1,972,530.12 ($2,542,575.56). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford bought 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,892 ($63.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,919.32 ($7,629.96). 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

