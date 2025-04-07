iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 452.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 86,007 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 104,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,156,000.

IYH stock opened at $56.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

