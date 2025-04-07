Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 2,519.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,304 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Janux Therapeutics worth $26,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 3,592.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 535,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after buying an additional 520,898 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,602,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,379,000 after purchasing an additional 288,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 212,664 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 941.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 173,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JANX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

JANX stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 3.27. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $107,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,768.85. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 341,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,470,974.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,658,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,951,392.32. This represents a 3.67 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,668 shares of company stock valued at $548,183. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

