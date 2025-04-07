Jet2 (LON:JET2) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,101 ($14.19) and last traded at GBX 1,112 ($14.33), with a volume of 2379700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,184 ($15.26).

JET2 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.42) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.07) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,077 ($26.77).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,406.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,463.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

