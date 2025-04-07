John Weldon Stephens Sells 41,963 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $2,118,292.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,977.60. The trade was a 91.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CNM opened at $46.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,855,000 after acquiring an additional 122,240 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Core & Main by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,907 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $774,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,219,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,580,000 after buying an additional 221,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

