JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,285,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,083 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in nCino were worth $43,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 51.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 189,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in nCino by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in nCino by 47.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 144,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,576 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In related news, Director Pierre Naude sold 31,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $649,225.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,066,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,238,637.40. This represents a 2.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $164,376.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,733.42. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,988 shares of company stock worth $2,294,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

nCino Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

